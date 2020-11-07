Bihar Elections 2020: Bihar records less voter turnout as of 2015

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 07: Despite the novel coroanvirus pandemic, Bihar saw a considerable voter turnout with Phase 1 recording 54 per cent votes, lower than 54.75 per cent for the same 71 seats in 2015 elections. The Phase 2 election witnessed 55.7 per cent voter turnout as compared to 56.17 per cent recorded last time.

There was a 55.22 per cent turnout in Phase 3 of Bihar polls at 5 pm, the Election Commission said today. In the last elections in 2015, the total turnout was 56.66 per cent.

Bihar assembly elections: All eyes on exit polls

With 7.3 crore voters, the Legislative Assembly election in Bihar this time was shortest Assembly election in 15 years. Polling were held in just three phases, as opposed to five in 2015 and four in 2005.

In a state that has always been watched for what its social and political undercurrent signify, the recent election is being keenly watched. It is India's first mass polls in the shadow of the pandemic, and Bihar's first in a long, long time without either Lalu Prasad or the just deceased Ram Vilas Paswan present.

Bihar Exit Polls 2020 LIVE: Who will rule the roost

Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, has conceded much ground in his alliance with Narendra Modi's BJP.

The results will be a signal not just for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA's star campaigner, whatever the noises made about Nitish - but also the Opposition. The result will be seen as a reflection on Narendra Modi's government handling of the pandemic and management of the economy.