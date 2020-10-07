Bihar Elections 2020: Another BJP leader Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP in presence of Chirag Paswan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 07: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joined Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), in presence of LJP chief Chirag Paswan ahead of Bihar Elections 2020. She is the second BJP leader to get LJP ticket.

Usha Vidyarthi has been an MLA from Paliganj seat. Last time in the Mahagathbandhan, BJP replaced Ramjanam Sharma as a candidate in place of Usha Vidyarthi. Usha Vidyarthi was still in a mood of rebellion but after getting the status of Member of Bihar State Commission for Women, she calmed down.

No doubt Nitish is our leader in Bihar, LJP is our ally at Centre: BJP

Earlier, Former Bihar BJP vice president Rajendra Singh joined the LJP in presence Chirag Paswan. In 2015, Rajendra Singh was said to be the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP. He had been working for the RSS and sister organisations for 36 years.

The LJP on Sunday announced that it will not contest the elections under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the coalition.

On Monday, another BJP leader Barun Paswan switched sides and is likely to contest for the LJP against HAM from Kutumba. These moves triggered talk within the JD(U) that the BJP was using the LJP "as its dummy" in case of an anti-incumbency vote.

The LJP's decision to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the eve of the polls has turned the Bihar Assembly elections into an open contest.

The tension between the JD(U) and the BJP had started simmering when the LJP declared that it had persuaded the BJP's state vice president Rajendra Singh to switch sides and stand as its candidate from Dinara.