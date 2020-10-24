Bihar Elections 2020: Nitish most preferred CM candidate; Tejashwi not far behind

Bihar Elections 2020: ABP-CVoter Opinion poll gives edge to NDA over Grand Alliance

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 24: As Bihar prepares to vote in the first phase of the three-phased electoral battle on October 28, a pre poll survey conducted by ABP-C Voter has projected the Nitish Kumar-led NDA securing a clear majority. The opinion poll is based on a survey conducted by ABP-C Voter in Bihar from October 1.

The poll suggested that the BJP-JD(U) would bag somewhere around 135-159 out of 243 seats. Whereas, RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan stands second in the race with somewhere around 77-98 seats. LJP might bag just 1-5 seats and Other parties might get 4-8 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be the largest party in this election, according to the opinion poll. The BJP may get 73 to 81 seats, while the Nitish Kumar-led party JD(U) can get 59 to 67 seats.

The survey also predicted that NDA will garner as much as 43 per cent of the total vote share, whereas the opposition will bag 35 per cent votes in the Assembly polls.

Chirag Paswan's LJP might only get 4 per cent of the total vote share, while Others might get 18 per cent.

Magadh-Bhojpur (69 seats)

NDA - 44% (36-44 seats)

Mahagathbandhan - 33% (23-30 seats)

LJP - 4% (0-0 seats)

Other - 19% (2-3 seats)

Mithilanchal Region (50 seats)

NDA - 41% (27-31 seats)

Mahagathbandhan - 38% (18-21)

LJP - 4% (1-3 seats)

Other - 17% (0-1 seats)

Ang Pradesh Region (27 seats)

NDA - 16-20 seats

Mahagathbandhan - 6-10 seats

LJP - 0-2 seats

Other - 0-1 seats

The BJP has made it clear that Nitish Kumar would remain chief minister even if the BJP were to win more seats than the JD(U).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state.

The ruling coalition is being challenged by the 'Grand Alliance', of the 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.

The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly.

The first phase is scheduled for October 28. The 2020 Bihar election results will be announced on November 10.