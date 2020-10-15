YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar Elections 2020: 6 women in BJP’s fourth list of candidates

    By
    |

    Patna, Oct 15: The BJP on Wednesday issued its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, and with this the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28.

    All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7, the party said in a statement. The names of six women figure on the fourth list.

    Bihar Elections 2020: 6 women in BJP’s fourth list of candidates

    The JD(U) and the BJP are fighting on 115 and 110 seats respectively, with two smaller allies Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party contesting on seven and 11 seats respectively.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

      SC refuses to entertain Republic TV's plea, says 'approach Bombay HC'|Oneindia News

      The polls to the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled for October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10.

      More BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2020 News

      Read more about:

      Bihar Assembly Election 2020 bjp politics

      Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 8:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 15, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X