    New Delhi, Nov 10: The current trends for Bihar shows that the NDA is ahead and is past the half way mark.

    Trends are available for 243 seats and the BJP is ahead in 74, while the JD(U) leads in 48 seats. The RJD is ahead in 66, while the Congress leads in 21, the EC trends suggest.

    Bihar election results vs exit poll results comparison

    The NDA with all its allies is leading in 126, while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 108 seats.

    How Bihar election results is turning out to be opposite to exit poll results

    The others are leading on 9 seats.

    If one goes by the current trend, it is a clear indicator that the exit polls got the election wrong.

    The exit polls had said that the Grand Alliance would win 120 seats and the NDA 116. While this was the number projected by CVoter, Axis My Poll and Today's Chanakya had predicted 139 and 180 for the Grand Alliance.

    However these are trends and a clear result would be known by around 5 pm. This time the counting has been delayed owing to a bigger number of EVMs. This was done to ensure that there was social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 13:58 [IST]
