A loss at the end, but how Tejashwi gave veterans a run for their money in Bihar

Bihar Election Results: More than 60 per cent winners facing criminal cases; RJD tops list

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Nov 12: Bihar Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said that as many as 163 (68 per cent) of the 241 winners in the Bihar Assembly polls have declared criminal cases against themselves in the poll affidavits, with RJD topping the list with around 73 per cent.

Of the 163 MLA-elects, 123 (51 per cent of total affidavits analysed) have serious criminal cases pending against them, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and crimes against women.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, as many as 142 MLAs had self-declared such cases against them in their affidavits.

Bihar Elections: BJP likely to get more berths in Cabinet

Presently, the ADR had analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 241 of the 243 victorious candidates. The ADR did not say anything on such details of remaining winners.

The results of the three-phase elections were declared on Wednesday after counting that went on for over 20 hours.

Out of the 123 winners, 19 have murder cases, 31 attempt to murder and eight crimes against women against their names.

Bihar government formation: NDA to form new govt next week with Nitish back as CM

According to reports, it is said that 54 (73 per cent) of the 74 winners from Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have pending criminal cases, followed by 47 (64 per cent) out of 73 from BJP, 20 (47 per cent) out of 43 from Janata Dal-United, 16 (84 per cent) out of 19 from Congress, 10 (83 per cent) out of 12 from Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist Liberation, and five (100 per cent) out of 5 from Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

A total of 44 (60 per cent) out of 74 RJD winners, 35 (48 per cent) out of 73 from BJP, 11 (26 per cent) out of 43 from JD-U, 11 (58 per cent) out of 19 from Congress, eight (67 per cent) out of 12 from CPI-MLL and 5 (100 per cent) out of 5 from AIMIM have serious criminal cases pending against them.