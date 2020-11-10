No dispute regarding who will lead the govt if NDA returns in Bihar, says state BJP chief

BJP holds 19.7% of vote share in Bihar as per current trends

RJD says it will form government in Bihar

Bihar Election Results 2020: Trends show BJP emerging as single largest party

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 10: Going by the current trends, the BJP is the single largest party in Bihar.

This is for the first time that the BJP is emerging as the singles largest party in the state.

The current trends for Bihar shows that the NDA is ahead and is past the half way mark.

A strong performance by BJP takes NDA ahead in Bihar

Trends are available for 243 seats and the BJP is ahead in 74, while the JD(U) leads in 48 seats. The RJD is ahead in 66, while the Congress leads in 21, the EC trends suggest.

The NDA with all its allies is leading in 126, while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 108 seats.

The others are leading on 9 seats.

However these are trends and a clear result would be known by around 5 pm. This time the counting has been delayed owing to a bigger number of EVMs. This was done to ensure that there was social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.