Bihar Election Results 2020: BJP’s footprint now across the country, says PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the saffron party now had footprint across the country and results had made it clear that people would now support only those who work honestly for development.

"No re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of Bihar elections. Earlier there used to be news of booth capturing," Modi said in his address to BJP workers.

"I want to thank the people of the country, not because they made BJP win the polls across the states, but also because all of us enthusiastically participated in the festival of democracy," he added.

"Yesterday's result showed if you decidate yourself to the nation, you are bound to get support from the public," PM Modi said.

Surmounting anti-incumbency of 15 years, a mutinous former ally, and a spirited challenge from a resurgent opposition that rose from its ashes like proverbial phoenix after the 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, Nitish Kumar- led NDA was back in power in Bihar on Wednesday with a slender majority.

The ruling coalition won 125 seats in the 243-member state assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance to pave the way for a fourth successive term for Kumar in office but with diminished clout following a debilitating slide in the number of JD(U) lawmakers that came down to 43 from 71 in 2015.

Kumar was then a partner in the Grand Alliance which included Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress.

Its defeat notwithstanding, the RJD, whose campaign Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son and heir to party supremo Lalu Prasad helmed, emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. The BJP, which led the table for several hours during the counting that dragged on for over 16 hours, finished second with a tally of 74 seats.

Despite the slump in numbers, Kumar, who was declared the NDA's chief ministerial candidate by the BJP brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief J P Nadda, is set to take over the reins of the government.