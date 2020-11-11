Bihar Elections: Will the 31 year old Yadav rule the roost or will Nitish get a fourth term

Bihar Election Results 2020: Nitish Kumar to return as CM as NDA sails past magic mark of 122 seats

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Nov 11: After more than 14 hours of counting, the NDA edged past the Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections, winning 122 seats, and leading in 3 others, in the 243-member Assembly.

According to data on the Election Commission's website, the BJP won 72 seats to emerge as the senior partner in its alliance with the JD(U) for the first time in about two decades, with the latter winning only 43 seats.

The majority mark is 122.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single largest-party winning 75 seats. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, however, fell behind with 110 seats. Although the Left parties won 16 out of the 28 seats that they contested, the Congress' lacklustre performance proved costly for the Opposition. The grand old party could only win 19 seats out of the 70 it contested.