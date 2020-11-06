Bihar Election Result Date 2020: All the details here

Bihar Elections 2020: This is my last election, says Nitish Kumar

Patna, Nov 06: The final phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections 2020 will take place on November 7. The first two phases of polling took place on October 28 and November 3 Voting for the first phase on October 28 covered 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will covered 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats.

Counting of votes for all seats will take place on November 10.

According to the Election Commission, 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves had been arranged for Bihar polls.

Besides, postal ballot facility was provided wherever required and requested.

The notification for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was issued on October 1, while last date of nominations was October 8 and withdrawal of candidature could be done till October 12.

For the second phase, notification was issued on October 9, nominations were filed till October 16 and candidature could be be withdrawn till October 19.

The third-phase notification was issued on October 13, the last date of nominations was October 20 and the last date for candidature withdrawal was October 23.

The number of people accompanying a candidate for submission of nomination had been restricted to two, while door-to-door campaign could have maximum five people including the candidate.