Bihar Election 2020: JD(U) changes candidate from Minapur constituency

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 11: Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on Saturday changed its candidature from Muzaffarpur district's Minapur after its previous nominee Manoj Kumar Kushwaha returned the ticket.

Returning the ticket, Manoj Kushwaha said "Party gave me a ticket from Minapur. But I returned the ticket and decided to work for the party. I wanted to contest from Kurhani which is a BJP seat". He also alleged non-coperation from the local NDA leaders.

Reacting to the development, Bihar JD(U) President said "Due to a mistake from the party's side, the ticket for Minapur seat was given to Manoj Kumar Kushwaha who has the same name as Manoj Kumar. Now Manoj Kumar has been given the ticket. Kushwaha returned the ticket wrongly allotted to him.

In accordance with the seat-sharing formula for the 243-member assembly, the JD(U) has got 122 seats but is contesting only 115, leaving the remaining seven for the Hindustani Awam Morcha of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is back in the NDA.

The party has released the list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. The party has fielded Lalu Prasad's 'Samdhi' Chandrika Rai from Parsa seat in Saran.

Chandrika Rai joined the JD(U) in August. His daughter Aishwarya is locked in a nasty marital dispute with Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly comprises 243 seats. The term of the session will expire on November 29. Bihar will go to polls in three-phase on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10.