What did Lalu Yadav do except make wife chief minister: Nitish Kumar

Bihar election: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, Rajiv Pratap Rudy in second list of star campaigners

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 17: Two of the most well-known BJP faces in Bihar, Shahnawaz Hussain and Rajiv Pratap Rudi, were included in the 30-member list of star campaigners as the party issued revised list for the upcoming state assembly elections 2020, assembly election scheduled to be held on October 28.

Both leaders were ministers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and were first-time MPs of the Lok Sabha in 1999.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, union home minister Amit Shah, were at the top of the list. Union Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders included in the list.

BJP MPs including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Manoj Tiwari, Giriraj Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav will also campaign during the first phase of election.

Union Ministers Ashwani Kumar Choubey and Dharmendra Pradhan are also among the star campaigners for the BJP.

Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhupendra Yadav, Radha Mohan Singh, Nityanand Rai, RK Singh, Babu Lal Marandi, Nand Kishor Yadav, Mangal Pandey, Sushil Singh, Chhedi Paswan, Sanjay Paswan, Janak Chamar, Samrat Chaudhary, Vivek Thakur and Nivedita Singh will also campaign for BJP during the election.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

The BJP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) have also been included in the alliance. The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly.

The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the VIP. The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, leaving its remaining share of seven seats for the HAM.

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared in November 10.