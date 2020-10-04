Bihar Election 2020: ‘What ideological difference,’ JD(U) hits back at LJP

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 04: The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday hit back at the Chirag Paswan party over 'ideological differences' remarks and asked the LJP to spell out the differences.

"We want to know the specific ideological difference that the LJP has with us. During Lok Sabha polls, they partner with us and request Nitish Kumar's presence in their constituency and win the elections. Now for Bihar Assembly polls, they claim an ideological difference," JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary told media persons.

He added that both the JD(U) and the BJP have an unfaltering coalition, and Nitish Kumar has been declared as the leader of the coalition with the saffron party for the Bihar elections.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, as it attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and announced that it would fight JD(U) candidates in the elections.

"Due to ideological differences with the JD(U), a member of the alliance at the national level and in the assembly polls, the Lok Janshakti Party has decided to fight the elections in Bihar separately from the alliance," a party statement said.

"We will triumph," was the brief comment of Chirag Paswan as he sported a victory sign after the meeting. However, the LJP is likely to continue as the member of the NDA at the Centre as of now, more so as its patron and the only member in the Modi government, Ram Vilas Paswan, has undergone a heart surgery in the national capital and will remain hospitalised for a few weeks.

The BJP's relations with the regional party have remained cordial, and the LJP has maintained that it will not contest against candidates of the saffron party. The LJP also said that it has no "bitterness" with the BJP and has often lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.