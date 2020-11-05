Bihar Elections 2020: 53.51 per cent turnout in Phase 2, figure likely to go up

Patna, Nov 05: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 would be his last elections.

"This is my last election," said Kumar during an election rally in Purnia.

Kumar had contested the 2015 polls on the plank of "seven resolves", comprising seven schemes for providing, among others, electricity, sewage connection, piped drinking water and toilet at every home, metallic roads linking villages, students'' credit card for interest-free loan to pursue higher studies.

The NDA has been highlighting the works done during the 15 years of RJD rule in Bihar from 1990 to 2005 vis a vis those under Kumar between 2005 and 2020.

Kumar, a three-time chief minister, has been criss-crossing the state which is due to vote in the third polls on November 7. The results for the election will be announced on November 10.

Kumar's JD(U), an ally of the NDA, is up against Tejashwi Yadav-led "mahagathbandhan" (Grand Alliance) comprising the Congress and CPI(ML).

The final phase of the elections will be held on 78 seats where the the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JD(U) face the challenge of retaining their old seats. For the BJP, the challenge will be to repeat its success of the 2010 elections.