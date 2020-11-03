Bihar Election 2020 Phase 2 LIVE: Polling percentage at 8.05 per cent till 9 am

YouTube
    Patna, Nov 03: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is all set to witness its second phase of polls on Tuesday. The second phase is arguably the most crucial of the three phases of the Assembly election. Over 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates on Tuesday.

    Bihar Election 2020: 94 seats to go for polls in second phase today

    This phase will cover 94 assembly seats in 17 districts and is said to be the most crucial out of the three phases of the assembly election. Of the 94 seats at stake in this phase, the RJD is contesting 56, the BJP 46 and the JD(U) 43.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Phase 3 has 1,201 candidates with pending criminal cases

    Voting will take place in 94 Assembly segments, more than a third of the 243-member-strong Assembly spread across 17 districts. With the exception of three districts - Patna, Bhagalpur, and Nalanda - the other districts heading to polls on Tuesday are situated north of the Ganga river. The districts in which polls will be held in the second phase are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Patna.

    Out of the total 1,463 candidates in the second phase, 1,316 are men, 146 are women and one is transgender.

    Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data.

    The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations.

    10:29 AM, 3 Nov
    Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar cast his vote at a government school in Digha. Meanwhile, MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Karanpura, Hajipur Assembly constituency.
    10:16 AM, 3 Nov
    Patna: Bihar BJP President Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and his wife after casting their votes at a booth in Bettiah town
    10:04 AM, 3 Nov
    RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the Hasanpur seat in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. “The public wants a change in Bihar. I appeal to people to cast their vote,” he said after casting his vote on Tuesday.
    9:36 AM, 3 Nov
    Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote for a bright future for the state and ensure maximum participation in the voting process.
    9:29 AM, 3 Nov
    Home Minister Amit Shah appeals people to vote today
    9:26 AM, 3 Nov
    RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav who is contesting from the Hasanpur seat in the Bihar assembly elections, says, "The public wants a change in Bihar. I appeal to people to cast their vote."
    9:20 AM, 3 Nov
    Bihar: RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi arrive at polling booth number 160 in Patna to cast their vote in the 2nd phase of Bihar elections
    9:02 AM, 3 Nov
    BJP president JP Nadda appeals to voters in Bihar to come out and vote
    8:53 AM, 3 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes as polling began for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections and for 54 other seats in 10 other states.
    8:48 AM, 3 Nov
    Patna: A police personnel assists a senior citizen voter who arrived to cast her vote in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections.
    8:43 AM, 3 Nov
    Tej's father-in-law Chandrika Roy, who joined JD(U) from RJD is also in the fray from Parsa constituency
    8:37 AM, 3 Nov
    So far, the Prime Minister has addressed 10 election rallies - in Gaya, Sasaram, Bhagalpur (October 23), Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga (October 28), Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha.
    8:33 AM, 3 Nov
    PM Modi has been campaigning aggressively for NDA candidates and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says it will boost the morale of the party workers and bolster the prospects of the NDA candidates.
    8:29 AM, 3 Nov
    In the final leg of campaign for the Bihar assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address rallies in Forbesganj and Saharsa. With these rallies, he will wind up his election tour of Bihar.
    8:21 AM, 3 Nov
    The poll opened at 7am but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6pm to facilitate Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise in the last hour. Polling will, however, conclude early in naxal-hit areas.
    8:01 AM, 3 Nov
    Bihar: A girl arrived at a polling booth in Patna with her grandmother on cycle to cast vote in the 2nd phase of Bihar elelctions
    7:53 AM, 3 Nov
    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi appealed to people to vote in the second phase of elections in Bihar.
    7:46 AM, 3 Nov
    Bihar: Social distancing norms being followed as voters stand in queues at polling booth no. 325 and 326 in Patna to cast their votes for the second phase of Bihar elections.
    7:40 AM, 3 Nov
    I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi after casting his vote
    7:36 AM, 3 Nov
    LJP president, Chirag Paswan casts his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria
    7:21 AM, 3 Nov
    Voting is also underway for the by-elections in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states. 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka & Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana are polling today.
    7:18 AM, 3 Nov
    I appeal to the people to come out and vote says Bihar’s Deputy CM, Sushil Kumar Modi.
    7:16 AM, 3 Nov
    Bihar
    Bihar: Voters maintain social distancing as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of Bihar Elections. Visuals from booth number 24 of Raghopur Assembly constituency.
    7:11 AM, 3 Nov
    Bihar: Governor Phagu Chauhan cast his vote for 2nd phase of Bihar Elections, at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna.
    7:04 AM, 3 Nov
    Voting for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections begin
    6:53 AM, 3 Nov
    People will vote on agenda of 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai'. I am sure they will vote for us as they want a change in state, says Tejashwi Yadav.
    6:53 AM, 3 Nov
    The fate of RJD chief, Tejashwi Yadav will be decided today. He is contesting from the Raghopur constituency of Vaishali.
    6:53 AM, 3 Nov
    A mock poll was conducted at polling booth number 103 in Raghopur constituency of Vaishali.
    6:52 AM, 3 Nov
    I will give you in writing that that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after Nov 10. I will have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per vision document prepared by suggestions of 4 lakh Biharis says Chirag Paswan.
    1:44 AM, 3 Nov
    In Haryana, the Baroda assembly segment in Sonipat goes to the by-polls after falling vacant due to the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda.
    Here's some of the key candidates contesting in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020:

    • Tejashwi Yadav
    • Tej Pratap Yadav
    • Chandrika Rai
    • Pushpam Priya Choudhary
    • Luv Sinha
    • Nand Kishore Yadav
    • Manju Verma
    • Mangita Devi

