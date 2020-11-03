Bihar Election 2020 Phase 2 LIVE: Voting across 94 assembly seats to begin at 7am today

India

Patna, Nov 03: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is all set to witness its second phase of polls on Tuesday. The second phase is arguably the most crucial of the three phases of the Assembly election. Over 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates on Tuesday.

This phase will cover 94 assembly seats in 17 districts and is said to be the most crucial out of the three phases of the assembly election. Of the 94 seats at stake in this phase, the RJD is contesting 56, the BJP 46 and the JD(U) 43.

Bihar Elections 2020: Phase 3 has 1,201 candidates with pending criminal cases

Voting will take place in 94 Assembly segments, more than a third of the 243-member-strong Assembly spread across 17 districts. With the exception of three districts - Patna, Bhagalpur, and Nalanda - the other districts heading to polls on Tuesday are situated north of the Ganga river. The districts in which polls will be held in the second phase are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Patna.

Out of the total 1,463 candidates in the second phase, 1,316 are men, 146 are women and one is transgender.

Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data.

The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations.

Here's some of the key candidates contesting in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020:

Tejashwi Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav

Chandrika Rai

Pushpam Priya Choudhary

Luv Sinha

Nand Kishore Yadav

Manju Verma

Mangita Devi