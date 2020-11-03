Bihar Election 2020 Phase 2 LIVE: NDA govt follows 'Sabka vishwas, sabka vikas' mantra, says PM Modi

YouTube
    Patna, Nov 03: Around 8.14 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors exercised their franchise in the first three hours of polling in 94 seats in the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar on Tuesday. The highest polling percentage of 10.75 was recorded in Gopalganj among the 17 districts where the 94 seats are located, as per the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, updated till 10 am.

    PM Modi

    This phase will cover 94 assembly seats in 17 districts and is said to be the most crucial out of the three phases of the assembly election. Of the 94 seats at stake in this phase, the RJD is contesting 56, the BJP 46 and the JD(U) 43.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Phase 3 has 1,201 candidates with pending criminal cases

    Polling has been slow in Darbhanga district till now and just 5.79 per cent of its total voters have cast their ballot in the first three hours, according to the poll panel data showed. Vaishali district's Rahgopur, from where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting the election, has polled 10 per cent votes in the first three hours, as per the EC data.

    Out of the total 1,463 candidates in the second phase, 1,316 are men, 146 are women and one is transgender.

    Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data.

    The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations.

    12:05 PM, 3 Nov
    Bihar: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans deployed in Khagaria, Siwan and Saran districts help differently-abled voters at polling booths during the second phase of state assembly elections
    12:01 PM, 3 Nov
    19.26 per cent voter turnout till 11am in the second phase of Bihar Elections 2020, as per office of state chief electoral officer
    11:59 AM, 3 Nov
    We have started the process of connecting all villages of Bihar through Broadband connectivity, says PM Modi
    11:58 AM, 3 Nov
    There was a time when Bihar was only recognised because of all the negative things, says PM Modi
    11:55 AM, 3 Nov
    The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in. Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. People still punish them whenever there's a chance: PM Modi
    11:53 AM, 3 Nov
    In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Forbesganj in Araria district.
    11:49 AM, 3 Nov
    Those who have not got houses, will get them soon and for this Nitish Kumar needs to come back to power once again: PM Modi
    11:47 AM, 3 Nov
    The voters in Bihar have rejected jungle raj and double-double Yuvraaj, says PM in reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.
    11:43 AM, 3 Nov
    In the last decade, every house in the state of Bihar got electricity and gas connections. Now, from 2021 to 2030, it is time to fulfill more aspirations of the people of Bihar: PM Modi
    11:36 AM, 3 Nov
    The NDA government follows the mantra of 'Sabka vishwas, sabka vikas' and works for the development of all sections of people: PM Modi
    11:35 AM, 3 Nov
    In the last decade the condition of roads in villages and cities have improved: PM Modi
    11:35 AM, 3 Nov
    This decade is about lighting up Bihar for 24 hours, says PM Modi
    11:29 AM, 3 Nov
    Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls: PM Modi
    11:29 AM, 3 Nov
    I thank the Election Commission for deciding to hold elections even in times of Covid: PM Modi
    11:28 AM, 3 Nov
    People of Bihar have shown the world that they are very enthusiastic about democracy, as they have come out to vote even in times of Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi
    11:24 AM, 3 Nov
    Bihar: Chandrika Rai - father-in-law of RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav and JD(U) candidate from Parsa - votes in Chhapra
    11:02 AM, 3 Nov
    Technical glitch detected in VVPAT at polling booth no. 201 at Salaha Chandan village on Fuhia Ghat in Samastipur during voting for the second phase of Bihar elections
    10:52 AM, 3 Nov
    PM Narendra Modi to address two election rallies in Seemanchal region today. His first election rally will be held at 11am at Forbesganj.
    10:29 AM, 3 Nov
    Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar cast his vote at a government school in Digha. Meanwhile, MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Karanpura, Hajipur Assembly constituency.
    10:16 AM, 3 Nov
    Patna: Bihar BJP President Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and his wife after casting their votes at a booth in Bettiah town
    10:04 AM, 3 Nov
    RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the Hasanpur seat in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. “The public wants a change in Bihar. I appeal to people to cast their vote,” he said after casting his vote on Tuesday.
    9:36 AM, 3 Nov
    Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote for a bright future for the state and ensure maximum participation in the voting process.
    9:29 AM, 3 Nov
    Home Minister Amit Shah appeals people to vote today
    9:26 AM, 3 Nov
    RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav who is contesting from the Hasanpur seat in the Bihar assembly elections, says, "The public wants a change in Bihar. I appeal to people to cast their vote."
    9:20 AM, 3 Nov
    Bihar: RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi arrive at polling booth number 160 in Patna to cast their vote in the 2nd phase of Bihar elections
    9:02 AM, 3 Nov
    BJP president JP Nadda appeals to voters in Bihar to come out and vote
    8:53 AM, 3 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes as polling began for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections and for 54 other seats in 10 other states.
    8:48 AM, 3 Nov
    Patna: A police personnel assists a senior citizen voter who arrived to cast her vote in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections.
    8:43 AM, 3 Nov
    Tej's father-in-law Chandrika Roy, who joined JD(U) from RJD is also in the fray from Parsa constituency
    8:37 AM, 3 Nov
    So far, the Prime Minister has addressed 10 election rallies - in Gaya, Sasaram, Bhagalpur (October 23), Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga (October 28), Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha.
    Here's some of the key candidates contesting in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020:

    • Tejashwi Yadav
    • Tej Pratap Yadav
    • Chandrika Rai
    • Pushpam Priya Choudhary
    • Luv Sinha
    • Nand Kishore Yadav
    • Manju Verma
    • Mangita Devi

