Bihar Election 2020 Phase 2 LIVE: NDA govt follows 'Sabka vishwas, sabka vikas' mantra, says PM Modi

Nitish avoids speaking anything against friend-turned-foe Sharad Yadav in his daughter's constituency

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Nov 03: Around 8.14 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors exercised their franchise in the first three hours of polling in 94 seats in the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar on Tuesday. The highest polling percentage of 10.75 was recorded in Gopalganj among the 17 districts where the 94 seats are located, as per the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, updated till 10 am.

This phase will cover 94 assembly seats in 17 districts and is said to be the most crucial out of the three phases of the assembly election. Of the 94 seats at stake in this phase, the RJD is contesting 56, the BJP 46 and the JD(U) 43.

Bihar Elections 2020: Phase 3 has 1,201 candidates with pending criminal cases

Polling has been slow in Darbhanga district till now and just 5.79 per cent of its total voters have cast their ballot in the first three hours, according to the poll panel data showed. Vaishali district's Rahgopur, from where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting the election, has polled 10 per cent votes in the first three hours, as per the EC data.

Out of the total 1,463 candidates in the second phase, 1,316 are men, 146 are women and one is transgender.

Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data.

The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations.

19.26 per cent voter turnout till 11am in the second phase of Bihar Elections 2020, as per office of state chief electoral officer Those who have not got houses, will get them soon and for this Nitish Kumar needs to come back to power once again: PM Modi The voters in Bihar have rejected jungle raj and double-double Yuvraaj, says PM in reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav. Voting for the second phase of Bihar elections is being held today, and I have been informed that the polling percentage till 10 am is higher as compared to the voter turnout in previous polls: PM Modi I thank the Election Commission for deciding to hold elections even in times of Covid: PM Modi People of Bihar have shown the world that they are very enthusiastic about democracy, as they have come out to vote even in times of Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi Bihar: Chandrika Rai - father-in-law of RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav and JD(U) candidate from Parsa - votes in Chhapra Technical glitch detected in VVPAT at polling booth no. 201 at Salaha Chandan village on Fuhia Ghat in Samastipur during voting for the second phase of Bihar elections PM Narendra Modi to address two election rallies in Seemanchal region today. His first election rally will be held at 11am at Forbesganj. Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar cast his vote at a government school in Digha. Meanwhile, MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai cast his vote at a polling booth in Karanpura, Hajipur Assembly constituency. Patna: Bihar BJP President Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and his wife after casting their votes at a booth in Bettiah town RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the Hasanpur seat in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. "The public wants a change in Bihar. I appeal to people to cast their vote," he said after casting his vote on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote for a bright future for the state and ensure maximum participation in the voting process. Home Minister Amit Shah appeals people to vote today RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav who is contesting from the Hasanpur seat in the Bihar assembly elections, says, "The public wants a change in Bihar. I appeal to people to cast their vote." Bihar: RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi arrive at polling booth number 160 in Patna to cast their vote in the 2nd phase of Bihar elections BJP president JP Nadda appeals to voters in Bihar to come out and vote Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes as polling began for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections and for 54 other seats in 10 other states. Patna: A police personnel assists a senior citizen voter who arrived to cast her vote in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections. Tej's father-in-law Chandrika Roy, who joined JD(U) from RJD is also in the fray from Parsa constituency So far, the Prime Minister has addressed 10 election rallies - in Gaya, Sasaram, Bhagalpur (October 23), Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga (October 28), Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha. Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held today, Tuesday (03 November), during which voters in 94 constituencies will cast their ballots. The Janata Dal (United) is contesting on 43 Assembly seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying its luck on 46, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded its candidates in 56 constituencies, while the Congress is contesting on 24. The Left parties, including Community Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI (ML)), the Community Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are also in the fray on 14 seats. Over 2.85 crore electorate will decide the fate of 1,463 candidates in the 17 districts which are going to polls. The districts are Patna, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Siwan, Saran and Khagaria. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and RJD’s chief minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur. The electorate of this area falling under Vaishali district will decide the fate of the RJP prince. Tej Pratap Singh’s fate will also be decided in the second phase of the Bihar election. Along with the second phase of polling in the Bihar assembly elections, voters in 54 constituencies across 10 states will also choose their legislators on Tuesday. There are 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland and one seat each in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Haryana which will witness by-polls along with the Bihar assembly elections. The counting will take place on November 10. Out of the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where elections will be held, 25 became vacant after Congress MLAs left the party in March to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Gujarat, the by-elections have been necessitated by the resignations of Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June. In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 93 candidates are in the fray for the by-elections on November 3. In Jharkhand, Dumka and Bermo seats will witness straight fights between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress and opposition BJP. By-elections are being held for the Southern Angami-I seat in Nagaland’s Kohima district and the Pungro-Kiphire seat in Kiphire district as the seats were vacant after the deaths of then assembly speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu of the Naga People’s Front respectively. In Telangana, the by-election in Dubbaka assembly constituency in Siddipet district will be conducted as the seat fell vacant after the sudden demise of the sitting ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. In Haryana, the Baroda assembly segment in Sonipat goes to the by-polls after falling vacant due to the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda. I will give you in writing that that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after Nov 10. I will have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per vision document prepared by suggestions of 4 lakh Biharis says Chirag Paswan. A mock poll was conducted at polling booth number 103 in Raghopur constituency of Vaishali. The fate of RJD chief, Tejashwi Yadav will be decided today. He is contesting from the Raghopur constituency of Vaishali. People will vote on agenda of 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai'. I am sure they will vote for us as they want a change in state, says Tejashwi Yadav. Voting for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections begin Bihar: Governor Phagu Chauhan cast his vote for 2nd phase of Bihar Elections, at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna. Bihar: Voters maintain social distancing as they stand in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of Bihar Elections. Visuals from booth number 24 of Raghopur Assembly constituency. I appeal to the people to come out and vote says Bihar's Deputy CM, Sushil Kumar Modi. Voting is also underway for the by-elections in 54 Assembly seats across 10 states. 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka & Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana are polling today. LJP president, Chirag Paswan casts his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi after casting his vote Bihar: Social distancing norms being followed as voters stand in queues at polling booth no. 325 and 326 in Patna to cast their votes for the second phase of Bihar elections. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi appealed to people to vote in the second phase of elections in Bihar. Bihar: A girl arrived at a polling booth in Patna with her grandmother on cycle to cast vote in the 2nd phase of Bihar elelctions

