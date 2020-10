Bihar Elections 2020: Nitish most preferred CM candidate; Tejashwi not far behind

Bihar Election 2020: Nitish Kumar addresses a public rally at Phulparas in Madhubani

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 25: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed a public rally at Phulparas in Madhubani.

"We have worked against crime, corruption & communalism & tried to create an atmosphere of brotherhood & harmony in Bihar. We believe in the development of every section," he said.