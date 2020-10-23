‘Opposition has formed new pitara against NDA, they call it Mahagathbandhan’: PM Modi

Bihar Election 2020: NDA government did nothing for Bihar, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 23: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday attended 'Badlav Sankalp' Bihar election joint rally at Hisua in Nawada district.

During the rally, the Congress leader slammed the NDA government and said that it did not do anything for Bihar.

"Did you guys put your money into banks? Into the pockets of the rich. They told you to fight against the black money. But did you see Adani standing in the queue? No, these people were in their AC rooms. Narendra Modi is making way for India's rich. He is making by siding farmers and small traders," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally.

"The Chinese army martyred 20 of our soldiers and took over 1200 kilometers of our land. When China came inside our land, why did our PM, insulting the heroes, said that no one came inside India. Today I say I bow my head," the Congress leader said in Nawada, Bihar.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also did not miss a chance to slam the Centre and CM Nitish Kumar.

"PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar even took away the jobs of those employed and forced all mills to close," Yadav said while addressing a rally.

"Some will make you vote in the name of caste and religion, but remember, you have to keep your focus on the issues of employment. My promise of providing 10 lakhs job will be fulfilled," he added.

Bihar will vote in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be done on November 10.