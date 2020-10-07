Bihar Election 2020: JD(U) releases list of 115 candidates

YouTube
    Patna, Oct 07: Janta Dal (United) on Wednesday released a list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

    The party has decided to field Chandrika Rai, who is Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, to contest from Parsa Assembly constituency, Lalan Paswan from Chenari and Bima Bharti from Rupauli Assembly constituency.

    Nitish Kumar
    The party released the list after the ruling NDA announced its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly polls under which JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and BJP 121.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 18:49 [IST]
