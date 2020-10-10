YouTube
    Bihar election 2020: Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Congress’s star campaigners

    Patna, Oct 10: The Congress party on Saturday released the list of its star campaigners for the Bihar assembly elections.

    Apart from party president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and the party's UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the list features party leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020

    Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 19:01 [IST]
