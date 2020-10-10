Bihar election 2020: Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Congress’s star campaigners

Patna, Oct 10: The Congress party on Saturday released the list of its star campaigners for the Bihar assembly elections.

Party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh leading them.The list features party leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh are unlikely to campaign physically and may address virtual rallies for the upcoming assembly polls.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Baghel also figure among the star campaigners.

Senior Congress leaders Tariq Anwar, Randeep Surjewala, Shakeel Ahmed, Sachin Pilot and Kirti Azad will be campaigning for party candidates. Congress in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and legislature party leader Sadanand Singh are also among the star campaigners.

The second phase of Bihar polls is on November 3 and the third on November 7, while counting of votes will take place on November 10.