Bihar election 2020: Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey political ambitions hit a hurdle

Patna, Oct 07: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's entry into active politics seems to have hit hurdle after the JD(U) and the BJP seat-sharing deal for the Bihar Assembly election.

Outspoken ex-DGP Pandey, who has taken voluntary retirement from service, to make a political plunge was planning to contest from Buxar, his hometown, but the constituency has gone to the BJP as part of the NDA seat-sharing agreement between the allies.

The situation has created a hurdle for top cop-turned-politician the BJP is reluctant to give him the ticket. If the BJP gives ticket to Pandey tt would lead to a rebellion in the ranks.

Pandey has become a rallying point for Marathi pride politics in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena said that it will also field a candidate against the former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey who had questioned the Mumbai Police on its probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also, senior Maharashtra BJP leader Fadnavis, partys poll in-charge in Bihar, where elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 will also be at the receiving end. The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in that state.

The 1987 batch IPS officer had strongly defended Kumar on the issue of institution of a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Patna-born talented filmstar.

The voluble officer had reminded actor Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput''s girlfriend and the main accused in the abetment to suicide case being probed by the CBI, of her "auqat" (status) to question Nitish Kumar, whe she suggested that there was politics behind the Bihar government''s decision to push for a CBI probe.

Pandeys application for VRS was accepted by Governor Fagu Chauhan on September 21, five months before the 1987 batch IPS officer was to superannuate, and in a rare gesture, a three-month cooling off period applicable to bureaucrats was waived in his case.

Known for speaking his mind notwithstanding the constraints that came with the rules governing civil servants, Pandey was in the headlines while the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar were engaged in a tug of war over the investigation in Rajput''s death case.

The Bihar DGP had publicly denounced the Mumbai municipal authorities for quarantining IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who had landed in the western metropolis for heading the investigation after an FIR was lodged by Rajputs father, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and some others of abetting the actor''s suicide.

Meanwhile, Pandey, who had famously resigned in 2009 to contest the Lok Sabha polls but returned to his job after his resignation was not accepted by the state government, got a thumbs up from the BJP.

However, he BJP, in its first list of 27 candidates, did not announce nominees for two seats -- Buxar and Brahampur.