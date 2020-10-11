Bihar Election 2020: BJP releases second list of 46 candidates

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of Bihar Elections 2020. The party in its first list announced the names of its 29 candidates.

BJP leader Renu Devi to contest from Bettiah, Mithilesh Tiwari from Baikunthpur and Asha Sinha from Danapur Assembly Constituency.

The BJP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties -- Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) -- are an extended part of the alliance for the polls.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to VIP.

The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, after leaving its remaining share of seven seats to HAM.

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.