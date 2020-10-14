Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to address 3 rallies, first one likely on Oct 22

Bihar Election 2020: BJP releases third list of 35 candidates

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the list of 35 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2020. With this the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28.

Bhagirathi Devi from Ramnagar, Rashmi Verma from Narkatiaganj and Gayatri Devi from Parihar are among the candidates which the BJP has fielded for the upcoming polls.

All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7, the party said in a statement. The names of six women figure on the fourth list.

The BJP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties - Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) - have also been included in the alliance.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the VIP.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, leaving its remaining share of seven seats for the HAM.

The state election will take place in 3 phases which will take place on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.