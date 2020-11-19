Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary resigns amid corruption allegations

NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar: Modi

Patna, Nov 19: Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary has resigned three days after taking oath amid corruption charges.

Choudhary, a former vice chancellor of an agriculture university and a first-time minister, faces serious charges under the Indian Penal Code including cheating and dishonestly (section 420), and criminal conspiracy (120B).

Choudhary, 67, was suspended from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in 2017 after an FIR was registered against him over alleged irregularities in appointments during his tenure as the Vice Chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University,Sabour in Bhagalpur district.

The FIR was registered against him in February that year on the basis of a report by the then VC over some anomalies in the appointment of Assistant Professors and junior scientists.

BJP which was in the opposition during the Grand Alliance ministry then had strongly raised the issue against Choudhary.

Chaudhary had left the job to contest the 2015 Bihar polls on a JD(U) ticket and was elected from Tarapur Assembly seat in Munger district. He retained his seat in the just- concluded state polls and has been made the Education Minister.

The probe has brought to light alleged irregularities in the appointment of 161 Assistant Professors and Junior Scientists in 2012.