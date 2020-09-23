Bihar DGP Pandey takes VRS, likely to contest from Buxar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 23: The voluntary retirement of DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has been accepted by the Bihar government with effect from September 22.

The additional charge of Bihar DGP has been given to DGP, Home Guards, S K Singhal. Reports say that Pandey is likely to contest the forthcoming Bihar elections from Buxar. He was reportedly assured a ticket by the BJP.

Pandey had recently mace remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He was critical of the Mumbai Police and also sparked a controversy when he said that Rhea Chakraborty did not have the stature to comment on the Chief Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar.

Pandey had in 2014 applied for VRS in 2014. However he was not given a ticket from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat, following which he withdrew his application.