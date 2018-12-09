  • search
    Patna, Dec 9: Daughter of a retired Inspector General of Police allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her residence in Patna, earlier on Sunday.

    Bihar: Daughter of retired IG Police allegedly commits suicide a day before marriage
    A police team is present at the spot, Patna DM and SSP are also present. Police are investigating the matter. Mobile phones has also been recovered from the spot.

    It is learnt that the victim who is identified as Snighda jumped off from the 14th floor of the building. Her marriage was to take place Monday with Kishanganj DM.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 12:25 [IST]
