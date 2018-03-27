Bihar: Curfew imposed in Aurangabad town over Ram Navami clashes

The Aurangabad district administration imposed a curfew for an hour with communal clashes breaking out for the second consecutive day in the district headquarter town on Monday.

Meanwhile, three additional companies of CRPF to be deployed to maintain law and order in the district following a clash between two communities during Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday.

Many are said to have been injured in the incident. In the ensuing violence, shops were burnt and properties damaged at Ramesh Chowk by agitating mob. Internet services have been suspended in the city as a result of the violence.

Reports of violence have also been reported from other parts of Bihar like Gaya and Siwan.

