Bihar Constable Fireman Written Admit Card released, website working now

By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Nov 1: The Bihar Constable Fireman Written Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    When the admit card was released, due to heavy load, the website had crashed. However now the website seems to be working.

    The Bihar Police Constable and Fireman Written exam is scheduled for November 25 and December 2, 2018. The exam will be conducted on November 25 in two sessions and on December 2 in one session. The admit card is available on csbc.bih.nic.in.

    How to download Bihar Constable Fireman Exam Admit card:

    • Go to official CSBC website: csbc.bih.nic.in
    • Click on the 'Download e-admit card link'. It's the third link on the home page
    • Enter the required details.
    • Submit and download your e-admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 16:41 [IST]
