Bihar: Congress leader Rahul Yadav shot dead in Vaishali

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Patna, Dec 28: The Congress leader Rahul Yadav shot dead in Vaishali, Bihar by unidentified assailants on Saturday. The Congress leader's murder reportedly took place at around 6:30 am near a gym on Cinema Road in Vaishali.

The deceased was on his morning routine to reportedly walk 3 km from his house located in Meenapur village to Cinema Road when he was shot dead.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raghav Dayal said that Yadav was shot dead today early morning and round five shots were fired.

He also added that the victim was immediately taken to Safdar Hospital where he was declared dead. Cops are also checking footage from the CCTVs installed in nearby areas.

Meerut SP caught on camera asking protesters to 'go to Pakistan' and more news | OneIndia News

The Police have begun an investigation in this matter.

Earlier, in October this year Hindu Mahasabha leader, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead at his office by unidentified assailants in a broad daylight in the Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Shiv Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav shot at in Mumbai's Vikhroli; assailant nabbed

Reportedly, Tiwari was shot once and stabbed 15 times, the autopsy report revealed.