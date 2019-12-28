Bihar: Congress leader Rahul Yadav shot dead in Vaishali

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Patna, Dec 28: The Congress leader Rahul Yadav shot dead in Vaishali, Bihar by unidentified assailants on Saturday.

The Police has begun investigation in this matter.

Earlier, in October this year Hindu Mahasabha leader, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead at his office by unidentified assailants in a broad daylight in in the Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Shiv Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav shot at in Mumbai's Vikhroli; assailant nabbed

Reportedly, Tiwari was shot once and stabbed 15 times, the autopsy report revealed.