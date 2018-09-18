Bihar Congress gets one president and four working presidents

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Madan Mohan Jha as the new Bihar Congress president which was lying vacant from very long. Besides appointing PCC chief, Rahul Gandhi also appointed chairman campaign committee and some other officials to take care of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources said that it is significant to observe that the Congress has appointed the president after a very long time that to a person from the brahmin community. The Congress president appointed Akhilesh Prashad Singh as chairman campaign committee of the state. His name was also being considered for the post of state party president.

For the first time in the history of Congress the party has appointed four working presidents that included Dr Ashok Kumar, Kaukab Qadri, Sameer Kumar Singh and Shyam Sunder aka Dhiraj. The Congress leaders are saying that this will help to take the Congress towards the victory by collective efforts.

Party sources said that names of Shakil Ahmed, Neeraj Kumar, Akhilesh Prashad Singh and many other names were considered for the post of state president. An upper cast that to a Brahmin as a PCC president is a big development for the state. The Congress has made a Dalit president and even a Muslim president and many experiments were made before Jha was appointed president but none of them worked for the Congress. The party has also appointed several advisers for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.