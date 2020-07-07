Bihar CM's relative, staying at his official residence, tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

Patna, July 07: A close relative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had been staying at his official residence here, has tested positive for COVID-19, highly placed sources said on Tuesday.

They said test reports of the relative, niece of the chief minister, came out on Monday after which she was taken to the isolation ward at a hospital here for treatment.

The sprawling 1, Anney Marg premises were, meanwhile, being sanitised thoroughly, they added.

Notably, samples of the chief minister besides those who were in regular touch with him had been collected over the weekend after Acting Chairman of the state legislative council Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested positive for coronavirus.

Kumar had interacted with Singh on July 1 at a ceremony where nine MLCs, elected recently, were administered the oath of office.

One of the newly-elected legislators, Ghulam Ghous of the JD(U) headed by Kumar, has also tested positive.

The chief minister''s test reports had come out on Saturday night and he was said to be safe from the coronavirus infection.