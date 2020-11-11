Bihar CM: Nitish will stay, but with lesser clout

A loss at the end, but how Tejashwi gave veterans a run for their money in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 11: Hours after the election results were declared in Bihar, posters of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began to surface in various parts of the state.

In the run up questions were asked if Nitish will stay on as CM, if the NDA wins and the BJP has a bigger share of the votes. The BJP dismissed all such speculation and said that there would be no doubt that Nitish will remain CM.

While the BJP will not disturb this equation, there is however a likelihood that the clout that Nitish enjoyed would go down a great deal. A BJP source tells OneIndia that there would be no change. Moreover several leaders have confirmed before and after the election that the CM will not change.

The BJP during the campaign had made it clear that Nitish Kumar will stay on as CM irrespective of whichever party wins a larger number of votes.

In a letter to the people of Bihar, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had said that it is a matter of pride the development was the focus in Bihar. In a four letter, the PM said that he needs the Nitish Kumar government so that development does not stall.

In Bihar people are voting on the issue of caste, but on development. The people of Bihar want a strong resolve in their leader and not false promises. People want honesty and not corruption.

The PM also said that the people of Bihar will benefit with an NDA government. There will further improvements in Ease of Living, the PM also said.

He also said that Bihar witnessed development under the NDA government. People believe that only NDA government can keep the momentum of development going on in Bihar. I am confident that power of double engine will take the state to new heights of development, he also added.