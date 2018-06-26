English

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inquires about RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's health

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to inquire about his health. Lalu Prasad Yadav is undergoing treatment at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.

    Kumar's telephonic call to Prasad, however, was deprecated by the RJD supremo son and former Bihar Dy CM Tejaswi Yadav, who described the gesture as a "late courtesy call."

    According to sources close to the Chief Minister, Kumar spoke to his old associate-turned-arch rival, who was operated upon for fistula at the Asian Heart Institute in the western metropolis on Sunday.

    Earlier this month, the RJD Chief returned to Patna after undergoing treatment for heart-related problems at the aforementioned heart institute.

    Prior to that, Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he was admitted on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail.

    He was later moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

    lalu prasad yadav nitish kumar rjd mumbai treatment

