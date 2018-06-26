Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inquires about RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's health

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to inquire about his health. Lalu Prasad Yadav is undergoing treatment at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.

The RJD Chief was hospitalised following chest pain and low haemoglobin count. Lalu Prasad was accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti.

Earlier this month, the RJD Chief returned to Patna after undergoing treatment for heart-related problems at the aforementioned heart institute.

Prior to that, Lalu Prasad was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he was admitted on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail.

He was later moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

