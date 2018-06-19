Bihar class 10th exams: 200 answer sheets go missing a day before results

A day before Bihar class 10th results are to be decalred, 200 answer sheets have gone missing. Reports say that a bag containing 200 answer sheets of Bihar Class 10th Matric 2018 examination has gone missing from Balika Inter school in Gopalaganj.

The school authorities have registered a complaint and the police have launched an investigation into the matter, reported ANI.

Bihar Board class 10th results will be released on June 20 (Tommorrow). The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations were held by the Bihar Board between 21 February and 28 February. Close to 18 lakh students will receive their class 10 result on Wednesday. As per the tradition, the result will be announced by the State Education Minister and the Board Chairman and will be hosted online, thereafter.

Students who appeared for the Bihar 10th exam will be able to check their results on the official BSEB website, biharboard.ac.in, or even on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Last year, the Bihar 10th results were declared on June 22nd and the pass percentage was 50.12%.

Bihar Class 12th results were declared earlier this month. NEET All India topper Kalpana Kumari had topped even the class 12 exams in Science stream.

