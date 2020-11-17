Karnataka Cabinet: To quell rebellion, Cong likely to upgrade chairman posts to cabinet rank

Cabinet expansion done, but talks continue on portfolios in Maharashtra

Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: Nitish Kumar keeps home, Tarkishore Prasad gets finance

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 17: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed the portfolios among his new council of ministers on Tuesday. The decision for portfolio distribution was taken during the meeting of the new cabinet ministers.

It can be seen that Nitish has managed to keep the home portfolio for himself, the ministries earlier handled by his closest aide and former deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi were given to Tarkishore Prasad.

Woman burnt alive in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi attacks Nitish Kumar's govt

Also, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were made the two deputy chief ministers in Bihar.

Check the full list of ministers and their departments here:

a. Nitish Kumar - Chief Minister - Home, General Administration, Vigilance, and all other departments which are yet to be allocated any minister

b. Tarkishore Prasad - Deputy CM-Finance, Commercial Taxes, Environment and Forest, IT, Disaster Management, Urban Development

c. Renu Devi - Deputy Chief Minister - Panchayati Raj, Backward Caste Uplift, Extremely Backward Class Welfare, and Industry.

d. Vijay Choudhary - Rural Engineering, Rural Development, Water Resources, Information and Broadcasting, and Parliamentary affairs.

Sheela Mandal (JDU) - Transport

e. Mangal Pandey - Health, Road, Art and culture

f. Rampreet Paswan - Public Health Engineering Department

g. Amarendra Pratap Singh - Agriculture, Cooperative, Sugar Cane

h. Jivesh Mishra - Tourism, Labour, Mines

i. Ram Surat Rai - Revenue, Law

j. Bijendra Yadav - Energy, Prohibition, Planning, Food, and Consumer Affairs.

k. Mewalal Choudhary - Education

l. Ashok Choudhary - Minority and Social Welfare Department, Building Construction Department

m. Santosh Manjhi - Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare portfolios