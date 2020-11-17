YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: Nitish Kumar keeps home, Tarkishore Prasad gets finance

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 17: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed the portfolios among his new council of ministers on Tuesday. The decision for portfolio distribution was taken during the meeting of the new cabinet ministers.

    Nitish Kumar

    It can be seen that Nitish has managed to keep the home portfolio for himself, the ministries earlier handled by his closest aide and former deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi were given to Tarkishore Prasad.

    Woman burnt alive in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi attacks Nitish Kumar's govt

    Also, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were made the two deputy chief ministers in Bihar.

    Check the full list of ministers and their departments here:

    a. Nitish Kumar - Chief Minister - Home, General Administration, Vigilance, and all other departments which are yet to be allocated any minister

    b. Tarkishore Prasad - Deputy CM-Finance, Commercial Taxes, Environment and Forest, IT, Disaster Management, Urban Development

    c. Renu Devi - Deputy Chief Minister - Panchayati Raj, Backward Caste Uplift, Extremely Backward Class Welfare, and Industry.

    d. Vijay Choudhary - Rural Engineering, Rural Development, Water Resources, Information and Broadcasting, and Parliamentary affairs.

    Sheela Mandal (JDU) - Transport

    e. Mangal Pandey - Health, Road, Art and culture

    f. Rampreet Paswan - Public Health Engineering Department

    g. Amarendra Pratap Singh - Agriculture, Cooperative, Sugar Cane

    h. Jivesh Mishra - Tourism, Labour, Mines

    i. Ram Surat Rai - Revenue, Law

    j. Bijendra Yadav - Energy, Prohibition, Planning, Food, and Consumer Affairs.

    k. Mewalal Choudhary - Education

    l. Ashok Choudhary - Minority and Social Welfare Department, Building Construction Department

    m. Santosh Manjhi - Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare portfolios

    More ALLOCATION OF PORTFOLIOS News

    Read more about:

    allocation of portfolios bihar

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 15:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X