Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar set to give BJP 9 more berths, JDU settles with 8

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Patna, Feb 09: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will on Tuesday expand his cabinet. Induction of new members in the state cabinet will take place in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan where they will be administered the oath by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

The much-awaited expansion of Nitish Kumar's cabinet comes 80 days after he was sworn-in as Chief Minister for the fifth time. The BJP is expected to get nine berths while the JD(U) eight.

The difference is a reminder of reversed power equations in the ruling alliance after the Assembly election held in October-November 2020. The NDA formed the government with 125 seats in a closely-contested poll last year. It secured 122 seats in the 243 seats Legislative Assembly. The Grand Alliance of the RJD and Congress won 110 seats.

The BJP is the most lag constituent of the alliance with 74 seats. The JDU has 43 members. Other ruling constituents include the HAM of Jitan Ram Manjhi (4 seats) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahani (4 seats).

Among the BJP leaders who may take oath today is Shahnawaz Hussain. Hussain hails from Bhagalpur. He was recently elected unopposed to the Legislative Council. Others include Bankipur MLA Nitin Naveen, Gopalganj MLA Subhash Singh, Ramnagar MLA Bhagirathi Devi and Banmakhi MLA Krishna Kuma Rishi.

Currently, the Cabinet consists of 14 members. This included CM Nitish Kumar. Of these seven are from the BJP, including the two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and five from the JDU. The two remaining seats were given to HAM and VIP.