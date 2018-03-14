Bihar Bypoll Results: BJP retains Bhabhua; RJD wins in Jehanabad, Araria

In a major relief for RJD, its candidate Sarfaraz Alam has regained the lead in Araria Lok Sabha seat by over 14,000 votes, while the party was already leading in Jehanabad. Both, Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad Assembly seat were held by RJD.

After 21 rounds of counting, Rinki Rani Pandey of BJP has bagged 58,701 votes whereas Shambhu Singh Patel of the Congress is at second place with 14,093 votes.

In Bhabua Assembly seat, the saffron party is leading by nearly 10,000 votes. Numerically, these bypolls might be of less significance, but it is being termed as a litmus test for Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar as the people have voted for the first time after the CM pulled out of RJD-Congress alliance and formed a new government with the support of BJP-led NDA.

According to election office sources, a total of 28 rounds of counting will take place for results of Araria Lok Sabha seat bypoll necessitated due to demise of RJD MP Mohammad Taslimuddin. Alam, who crossed over from JD(U) to Lalu Prasad's party RJD to contest the bypoll, is son of Taslimuddin.

While Araria recorded 57 per cent voter turnout, Bhabua and Jehanabad Assembly constituencies recorded 54.03 per cent and 50.06 per cent voting in March 11 elections. Bypoll in Araria Lok Sabha constituency is being considered as a test for the ruling Janata Dal-United-BJP combine in Bihar as well as the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance.

OneIndia News

