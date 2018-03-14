Bihar By-Election Results 2018 Live: Counting of votes today

The counting of votes for Araria Lok Sabha seat and two assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held today. Araria, Bhabhua and Jehanabad went to polls on Sunday (March 11). The bypoll in Araria recorded 57% polling while Bhabua and Jehanabad constituencies saw a voter turnout of 54.03% and 50.06% respectively.

Image for representation only
The by elections in Bihar are being seen as direct contest between Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav is leading the RJD after his father and party boss Lalu Prasad was jailed in a corruption case. Nitish would be facing first elections after he severed ties with the Grand Alliance and formed a government with the BJP.

The Araria Lok Sabha seat fell vacant due to the death of RJD strongman Mohd Taslimuddin, who wrested the seat from the BJP's Pradip Singh in 2014.

The RJD fielded Taslimuddin's son Sarfaraz Alam, eyeing a chunk of the Muslim-Yadav voters who make up more than half the electorate. The BJP has fielded Mr Singh, who had finished runner-up in 2014.

In Jehanabad, where assembly by-elections took place due to the death of RJD lawmaker Mundrika Singh Yadav, the RJD has fielded his son Uday Yadav. The Bhabua assembly seat was vacated after the death of the BJP's Anand Bhushan Pandey. The ruling alliance has fielded his wife Rinki Rani Pandey.

