Bihar By-Election Results 2018 Live: Counting of votes today

The counting of votes for Araria Lok Sabha seat and two assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held today. Araria, Bhabhua and Jehanabad went to polls on Sunday (March 11). The bypoll in Araria recorded 57% polling while Bhabua and Jehanabad constituencies saw a voter turnout of 54.03% and 50.06% respectively.

The by elections in Bihar are being seen as direct contest between Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav is leading the RJD after his father and party boss Lalu Prasad was jailed in a corruption case. Nitish would be facing first elections after he severed ties with the Grand Alliance and formed a government with the BJP.

Stay tuned for the LIVE updates here:

OneIndia News

