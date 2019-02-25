  • search
    Bihar BPSC 64th Prelims Result 2018 declared, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The Bihar BPSC 64th Prelims Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Bihar BPSC 64th Prelims Result 2018 declared, how to check

    The BPSC has also released the answer key of all the papers. Those candidates who have qualified will now appear in the BPSC 64th Mains exam in July 2019. The results are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    How to check BPSC prelims result 2018:

    • Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in
    • Click on the results link
    • A PDF page will open
    • Check results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
