Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 update

The Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 has been delayed yet again. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

The delay comes in the wake of over 40,000 answer sheets going missing. A bag containing 200 answer sheets of Bihar Class 10th Matric 2018 exam has reportedly gone missing from SS Balika Inter school in Gopalganj.

Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore held emergency press conference at 8:00 pm and announced that result will be declared on June 26 at 11:30 am. He also claimed that evaluation process is over and marks have been allotted so the missing answer sheets will not affect result declaration. He said that the answer sheets have been stolen in order to create controversy for the board.

In 2017, the results for the intermediate students was declared in the last week of May. The results for the matric students was declared in June.

In 2017, the board could not avoid controversy second year in a row and allegations were made of irregularity in evaluation process as well as misconduct during the examination. The Bihar board results 2018 when declared will be available on www.biharboard.ac.in.

How to check Bihar Board Result 2018 for Class 10

Go to www.biharboard.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details such as roll number

Submit

View results

Take a printout

