Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 postponed after 42,000 answer sheets lost, new date here

The Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 has been postponed. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

The results which were to be announced today have been postponed. The new date is now June 26 2018. According to reports, the BSEB board lost over 42,000 answer sheets of Class 10 students. A bag containing 200 answer sheets of Bihar Class 10th Matric 2018 exam has reportedly gone missing from SS Balika Inter school in Gopalganj.

In 2017, the results for the intermediate students was declared in the last week of May. The results for the matric students was declared in June.

In 2017, the board could not avoid controversy second year in a row and allegations were made of irregularity in evaluation process as well as misconduct during the examination. The Bihar board results 2018 when declared will be available on www.biharboard.ac.in.

How to check Bihar Board Result 2018 for Class 10

Go to www.biharboard.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details such as roll number

Submit

View results

Take a printout

