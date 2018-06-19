Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 expected tomorrow

The Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 is expected to be declared tomorrow. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

In 2017, the results for the intermediate students was declared in the last week of May. The results for the matric students was declared in June.

In 2017, the board could not avoid controversy second year in a row and allegations were made of irregularity in evaluation process as well as misconduct during the examination. The Bihar board results 2018 when declared will be available on biharboard.ac.in.

How to check Bihar Board Result 2018 for Class 10

Go to biharboard.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details such as roll number

Submit

View results

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day