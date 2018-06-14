English

Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 date confirmed, how to check

    The Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

    The evaluation for answer sheets for Bihar board students began on March 5. The official date for the results is June 20.

    In 2017, the results for the intermediate students was declared in the last week of May. The results for the matric students was declared in June. The latest update suggests that the results would be declared by May 25, although there is no official confirmation.

    In 2017, the board could not avoid controversy second year in a row and allegations were made of irregularity in evaluation process as well as misconduct during the examination. The results this year would be declared by May 25. The Bihar board results 2018 when declared will be available on biharboard.ac.in.

    How to check Bihar Board Result 2018 for Class 10

    • Go to biharboard.ac.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details such as roll number
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 7:07 [IST]
