BSEB admit card released: How to download Bihar Board class 10th and 12th admit cards

Vikas SV

Patna, Jan 23: Bihar board admit card for class 10th and 12 exams to be conducted by BSEB has been released on its official website.

BSEB or Bihar School Examination Board has uploaded the admit cards for class 10th and 12th exams at bsebregistration.com/exam. The school administration can visit this page and enter login credentials to access the admit cards.

The schools will then have to download BSEB admit cards and distribute it to students after putting school stamp and principal's signature in it.

The BSEB will conduct class 10 board examination from February 21 and it will conclude on February 28, 2019 while the intermediate exam will be conducted between February 6 and 16, 2018. The Students will be able to Download Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2019 from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Steps to download BSEB admit cards for class 10th and 12th:

Visit bsebregistration.com/exam .

. The page will ask for username and password.

Enter details and download admit cards

Only schools can download admit cards