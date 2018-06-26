English

Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: BSEB 10th result to be declared at 4.30 pm today at biharboard.ac.in

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2018: Bihar board's Class 10th exams conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be announced today. The results are likely to be announced at 4.30 pm.

    The results once announced will be available on biharboard.ac.in. The results would also be available on bihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in.

    The Bihar Board Class 10 examinations were conducted between February 21 to February 28 across 1,426 centres in the state.

    Steps to check BSEB class 10th results:

    • Click on the link for 'Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Results 2018'.
    • Enter your roll number and the result will appear on the screen.
    • Click on 'save' to download the result. Students can take a print out for further reference

    The results can also be checked on SMS by texting - BSEB (Space) ROLLNUMBER - to 56263.

    The BSEB class 10th results were supposed to be announced on June 20, but were delayed after around 42,500 answer sheets of Class 10th Bihar board exams went missing from Gopalganj's SS Inter College. The answer sheets were sold to a scrap vendor Pappu Kumar Gupta for Rs 8,500. Scrap vendor and auto driver Sanjay Kumar who transported the copies in his auto were arrested.

